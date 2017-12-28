Youth Radio: Meet A High School Student Business Owner

By Kelsey Reynolds 4 hours ago

With the price of college on the rise, high school students here in Reno are coming up with new and creative ways to save for college. Reno Youth Radio’s Kelsey Reynolds is looking into this trend.

I met Ally Bertani during an Instagram livestream about her business profile. I was instantly intrigued…a high school student business owner.

“I specialize in doing portraits for people,” she says. “I do senior portraits, photo shoots. One of my friends models, so I do all the photos for him, just stuff like that.”

Ally was inspired by her dad. He had his own photography side-hustle when he was in college. Her dad gave her some tips, but she is mostly self-taught.

“The rare chances I do get to hang out with my dad, we sit down and we go over things and techniques and filters,” Ally said. 

She struggles with the workload. She edits pictures for 4 to 10 hours, studies for high school classes and after all that, she is struggling to learn the business ropes. 

“I feel like I’m too nice when it comes to charging. Every other photographer I know charges over $100 for any shoot, and I charge $40 to $200 tops for senior pictures out of town,” She said. 

She developing a style that stands out in today’s world of photography.  Ally said, “It’s hard to see a picture on Instagram or Facebook and be, like, ‘I know who took that because it’s warmer.’ It’s hard to have distinct style.”  

Ally is a picture of business savvy, well adept in marketing her hustle on social media, and here’s her advice for anyone interested in starting a business:

“Have a plan,” Ally explains. “Don’t allow people to push you around when it comes to something like, ‘Oh, hey, I want to do this, but I can only do it if its $10.’ Be firm because most of the time people aren’t valuing you as a creator.”  

Tags: 
Reno Youth Radio
high school
Photography
business

Related Content

Meet Our Reno Youth Radio Reporters

By Alexandra Mosher Mar 3, 2017
Alexandra Mosher

Name: Wyatt Daane

Class standing: Senior

High school: Academy of Arts, Careers, and  Technology

Topics he enjoys covering: Low income citizen stories, entertainment

Youth Radio: Meet Truckee Ski Prodigy Cody LaPlant

By Jacob Lee Sep 15, 2017
via Facebook

Reno-Tahoe has given rise to a lot of snow-sport Olympians. One of the up-and-coming athletes is a local Truckee student Cody LaPlant. He is a freshman in high school and a member of the US Ski Team. Reno Youth Radio’s Jacob Lee interviewed him about the pressures of school and performing at world-class events.

At 15 years old, Cody is the youngest athlete on the US Ski Team. He realized that he wanted to compete when he was just 9.

“I didn’t really think of it as competition. I was just like, 'This is what I want to do. This is really fun.'”

Survey: Business Leaders Say Workforce Is Their Biggest Challenge

By Brook Bentley & Sally Roberts Mar 24, 2017
NNBW

A new survey of Nevada business leaders finds that they want more workforce and STEM training to take place within community colleges and the K-12 education system.

Our contributor Brook Bentley of the Northern Nevada Business Weekly reports.