Women's March In Reno Draws Thousands

Just one day after President Donald Trump's inauguration, thousands of demonstrators from Northern Nevada and Eastern California took to the streets of Reno calling for solidarity against the new administration. As Reno Public Radio's Paul Boger reports, protestors say they will fight for equal rights, income equality and the environment.

Listen to the story.

Marching down Virginia Street, peaceful protestors held signs with messages like "love trumps hate," "my body, my choice" and "women's rights are human rights."

More than 10,000 people attended Saturday's sister protest of the Women's March on Washington. It was one of nearly 700 similar events around globe.

Louise Souffront was a former corporate administrator who retired to Reno.

"I want the nation and Reno and all of us here to voice how concerned we are about the decisive nature that Trump has introduced,” Souffront says, “that Trump seems to be promoting both for women's rights, conservation, across the board and we won't stand silently.

Laurie Collins, a human resources representative in Reno, says she joined the march because she worries the president's stance on immigration could threaten members of her family.

"If Trump has his way,” she says, “they'll send them back to Honduras. I want to keep families together."

Some political groups also used the march as an opportunity to rally support for their causes, including Jon Lutz with the Nevada League of Conservation Voters.

"We're hoping people would care to sign-up," says Lutz. "Trying to keep up the movement towards a healthier planet and healthier people. I have grandchildren and they matter to me. I don't think I'm unusual in that particular way."

While not an outright concession to those that disagree with him, President Trump told crowds gathered for his inauguration that Americans should seek harmony through open discourse.

"The Bible tells us how good and pleasant it is when God's people live together in unity,” Trump said. “We must speak our minds openly, debate our disagreements honestly but always pursue solidarity. When America is united, America is totally unstoppable."

Trump also brought up his pledge to end crime, improve education and bring jobs back to the states. And he reminded the country of this promise:

"To all Americans, in every city near and far, small and large, from mountain to mountain, from ocean to ocean, hear these words, you will never be ignored again."

But for those who attended Saturday's march, Trump's words are too little, too late.