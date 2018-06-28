Video: Grizzly Creek Ranch Hosts Campers With Disabilities

Sierra Nevada Journeys at Grizzly Creek Ranch in Portola, California is a unique summer camp that welcomes children with disabilities to do activities that they would otherwise not be able to do. The camp is ADA accessible, and hosts groups like the Muscular Dystrophy Association, which recently brought 51 campers.

"Nothing here they have to say 'no' to. They don't have to think about whether or not they have the abilities to," says Peyton Avarrette, the care specialist for the Sacramento Muscular Dystrophy Association.

From zip-lining to archery, Grizzly Creek Ranch allows for children to set aside thinking about their disabilities and just enjoy their time at camp.