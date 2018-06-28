Video: Grizzly Creek Ranch Hosts Campers With Disabilities

By & 40 minutes ago

Sierra Nevada Journeys at Grizzly Creek Ranch in Portola, California is a unique summer camp that welcomes children with disabilities to do activities that they would otherwise not be able to do. The camp is ADA accessible, and hosts groups like the Muscular Dystrophy Association, which recently brought 51 campers. 

"Nothing here they have to say 'no' to. They don't have to think about whether or not they have the abilities to," says Peyton Avarrette, the care specialist for the Sacramento Muscular Dystrophy Association. 

From zip-lining to archery, Grizzly Creek Ranch allows for children to set aside thinking about their disabilities and just enjoy their time at camp.

Tags: 
disability
Grizzly Creek Ranch
Education

Related Content

Creating An Inclusive Art Space In Sparks

By Jul 24, 2017
Instructors Spencer Allen (left) and Connor Fogal (middle) work with camp participant Logan Mason (right).
Natalie Van Hoozer

Teens have been participating in an inclusive street art camp for Artown, where artists with disabilities and without disabilities work together to create sculptures for public spaces. KUNR reporter Natalie Van Hoozer stopped by to find out more.

Reno Pizzeria Gives Hope To People With Disabilities

By Luiza Vieira Jun 16, 2016
Luiza Vieira

 

A pizzeria in Reno called Smiling With Hope is offering more than just classic New York style pizza. It’s giving people with special needs hands-on work experience and independence. Our contributor Luiza Vieira went to check it out.

 

 

“Hi, hello, Luiza.”