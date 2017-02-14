The Uncertain Future Of One Ross Manor Resident

The Ross Manor in downtown Reno was sold this year. It was home to many long-time residents in a rough and tumble neighborhood. Reno Youth Radio’s Wyatt Daane spoke to one of the residents about life there and the recent changes.

I am outside Our Bar. It’s early in the day before the normal bar crowd comes.

This is where I met Michael Brundage. He spends a lot of time here and we got to talking.

“I been here a long time, in Reno. I’ve seen a lot of changes, you know? It’s just part of life. I enlisted in the Marines in 75’ and served 10 years in the Marine Corps and came back here and started driving truck."

Mike talks about losing his job as a truck driver, getting really sick. He needs constant blood transfusions, can’t work anymore and he doesn’t like it.

“That really bums me out because I’ve worked all of my life and I’m just kinda collecting social security and disability pension makes me feel like a zit on society’s ass."

The place where he lives, Ross Manor, has recently been sold after 30 years of ownership. Mike doesn’t know what will happen next.

“It’s the longest I’ve ever stayed in one place. I've been there six years and I'm kinda sketched if my rents going to go up or what's going to happen.”

He misses the old owner Roberta Ross.

“I like the location, my apartment. I got a beautiful view of the mountains, so I'm hoping things stay as they were when she was there. She ran a tight ship, you know, she didn’t let no druggies in there, you know. I felt safe there and now I just don't know. There was a guy, the day she packed up and moved out, that passed out in the hall in his own puke, so I don't know.

Mike is worried about rising rents and ending up on the streets or other places he has lived.

“They might end up like some of these other places where they got a lot of crack heads in there, you know, because there's nobody at the desk at night. But, you know, I'll stay. My lease is good for another year, so I'm good till then; they can't mess with me till then. But we'll see what happens. Things always work out. That's one thing about life: everything always works out."

Mike worries about the future, but he is satisfied with his life and very thankful for what he has.

“I mean, as long as I keep food in the fridge and a roof over my head, I'm happy because I've slept on the sidewalk a lot and it’s no fun. I’m just thankful for every time I put the key in my lock, I give thanks. “