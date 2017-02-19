Study Shows Reno Residents Healthier Than In Most Cities

Although Reno is the 87th largest city in the nation, it ranks 37th in terms of the health of its residents.

A new study from financial website WalletHub looked at four components of health among residents in the 150 largest cities in the U.S. and found Reno to be in the top 25 percent overall.

The report looked at health care, food and diet, fitness and green space. Reno scored highly in all categories, except health care, because of poor access and high costs.

Jill Gonzalez is an analyst with WalletHub.

“The mental health counselors per capita, the number of dentists per capita, which ranked very low," she says. "And the cost of some of these things, like the annual doctor office visit, the average here is around $110. That’s in the bottom third.”

Gonzalez says Reno also ranks poorly in the number of insured adults, with 76 percent claiming to have health insurance, below the national rate of 87 percent.

But she says more Renoites eat fruits and vegetables daily than most cities, and boasts a high number of vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free restaurants per capita.

