Related Program: Relationships with Dr. Rebecca Jankovich Spend Focused Time On Each Other By Dr. Rebecca Jankovich • 4 minutes ago Related Program: Relationships with Dr. Rebecca Jankovich TweetShareGoogle+Email How to give your partner your complete attention. Listen Listening... / 2:29 Tags: Dr. Rebecca JankovichTweetShareGoogle+Email Related Content Double Standards By Dr. Rebecca Jankovich • May 11, 2017 Does your partner use double standards? Do they impose one standard for you and a different standard for themselves?