Sinclair Broadcast Group 'False News' Promos Stir Debate About Media Bias

The country’s biggest owner of local television stations is under fire for making its news anchors read a scripted promo decrying “false news” and echoing conservative rhetoric about bias in the media. A compilation of anchors at stations owned or operated by the Sinclair Broadcast Group went viral over the weekend, and President Trump weighed in Monday morning on Twitter.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd discusses the controversy with The Atlantic’s Derek Thompson (@DKThomp).

