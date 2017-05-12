Reno 1868 FC's Fan Base Is Growing Fast

By Stephanie Serrano 1 minute ago

Reno 1868 FC players stand behind the youth soccer club participants of Reno Nevada before the start of the match, during the national anthem.
Credit Aaron Serrano Freelance Videographer

Reno’s first soccer team already has a loyal and growing fan base. Our reporter Stephanie Serrano, with Noticiero Móvil, explores why.

A sea of blue and yellow stops traffic down Virginia Street as fans bang drums, wave flags and chant at the top of their lungs. Once in the stadium, they find their designated seats but they don’t sit down; the atmosphere is contagious. 

“It’s that feeling of being a family that really makes it amazing," says Laura Moreno, a self described soccer fanatic and a diehard member of the Battle Born Brigade, Reno’s first soccer fan club.

Every game day, the Brigade meets at the iconic “Believe” sign at Reno City Plaza one hour before kick off. From there, about 50 or more people march through town into the Greater Nevada Field, home to both the Reno Aces and the city’s first professional Soccer team, Reno 1868 FC.

Angela Rafferty and Laura Moreno have been apart of the Battle Born Brigade from the very beginning. Thanks to the brigade their friendship has blossomed.
Credit Stephanie Serrano

“In soccer, 90 minutes in a supporter section doesn't seem long enough. It's 90 minutes of pure beautiful sound, of chanting, of excitement, and it is hard to describe without actually, like, ‘Here come with me,’ because the minute somebody new comes into our group we're like, 'Oh, here is a chant sheet; here is one of our scarfs.'”

If you haven’t been to a soccer game before, you’ll notice the fans wear scarves – this is a tradition you’ll often see in European games as well. But before the big Saturday night game days happen, the players have business to take care of at practice.

Ian Russell is in his first head coaching position with Reno 1868 FC. Prior to this, he was an assistant coach for the San Jose Earthquakes, Reno’s MLS affiliate.

“I was excited; I knew when the San Jose Earthquakes were starting this team up that I would be interested in this job," Russell says. "I think there has been a lot of youth soccer here and just the fact that they have a professional team now is really good for the community and the city.”

There are four soccer clubs in Northern Nevada for kids as young as five. Reno’s professional players understand that they are role models for this younger generation.

“For me, it is a humbling experience," says player Junior Burgos, "because I know that at one point I was a kid and I was looking up to my dad and his teammates and thinking, 'Wow, they’re my idols. These guys are amazing. I want to be like them.'"

Burgos is 28-years-old and one of the most experienced players on the team. He was the first player in Cal Poly’s soccer history to be drafted to the major leagues, but his legacy really starts more than 1,600 miles away.

Junior Burgos signs autographs at the end of the game. Fans are willing to get anything signed from Burgos from T-shirts to mini soccer balls.
Credit Aaron Serrano Freelance Videographer

“I was born in El Salvador and I came over when I was 12. It was tough. When you're a kid you always think about the United States, like Disneyland and a happy country. When I came here I didn't know any English, so when I first enrolled into school I think that was my biggest challenge because I didn't know how to talk to the other kids. But I always played soccer, so that always allowed me to be myself.”

Burgos also plays for his national team El Salvador, and his ability to speak two languages helps him connect with his fans.

“I think that they identify themselves with me because if I hear them speak Spanish, I speak Spanish back," says Burgos. "It's a good way to connect with the community to be able to let them know that us Spanish players are able to represent them and that you can succeed in a different country whether you speak English or not. They really look up to that and respect that a lot.”

Before each game, Burgos says he hangs up a rosary made of flower petals in his locker, given to him by his grandmother. He says a prayer, eats a chocolate caramel bar and heads to the field.

“I reach out to God and let him know that I am here to do my job, to take direction the best way possible, and that nobody gets hurt, that everybody comes out here and has a good time, and that the best team wins.”

Reno 1868 FC is only at the start of their season. They have a full schedule on the way as they play through the middle of October. 

Stephanie Serrano is a student reporter with Noticiero Móvil, which is a Spanish-English multimedia news outlet for Northern Nevada produced by the Reynolds School of Journalism. 

Members of the Battle Born Brigade have special seating behind the goal at the Nevada Greater Field.
Credit Aaron Serrano Freelance Videographer

 

Tags: 
Reno soccer
Reno 1868 Football club
sports
Noticiero Movil

Related Content

Packed Stadium Illustrates Ripe Reno Soccer Culture

By Marcus Lavergne May 26, 2016
Marcus Lavergne/Reno Public Radio

The Greater Nevada Field is a unique shared space that houses the Reno Aces baseball team and Reno’s forthcoming soccer team.

During last night’s test run, international clubs squared off in a friendly match. Standing among 1000’s of fans Aces President, Eric Edelstein (ed-uhl-steen), says the turnout shows how much local interest there is in the sport.

“By looking at the crowd and seeing how many folks are here tonight, there is a soccer culture already in Reno and we’re just gonna give them a place to unite.”

Photos: Reno 1868 FC Hosts Second Home Game

By Stephanie Serrano Apr 2, 2017
Stephanie Serrano/Reno Public Radio

Home games for Reno 1868 FC kick off at about 7:00 p.m. but for the Battle Born Brigade, game day starts as early as 4:00 p.m. The Battle Born Brigade is Reno 1868 FC's growing fan club of all ages. Every game day they meet at the iconic Believe sign in the middle of downtown Reno and march to the Greater Nevada Field where they chant original chants, bang drums and yell in support of their team. On Saturday, April 1 that is exactly what they did.