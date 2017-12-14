Photo Essay: Therapy Dogs Provide Support At Airport

Paws 4 Passengers is a non-profit organization that uses nationally registered therapy dogs to comfort the traveling public and employees at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport in Reno. They will be volunteering often during the busy holiday season as the airport will be packed with busy and anxious visitors.

"This program is important because it has a calming effect on people. The children are happy. They're not calm. They are excited when they see our dogs, but it has a calming effect on the general public and unfortunately, in today's world, people aren't calm when they come to the airports," said Debbie Harvey, the founder and board chairman for Paws 4 Passengers. 

Our reporter, Alexis Harris, spend some time with four volunteer therapy dogs and their owners, while taking photos of them at work.

Kodi, a German shepherd, is one of the 31 therapy dogs that volunteers at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport to help keep people calm during the busy holiday season.
This is Happy, a male pug, with owner Debbie Harvey, the founder and board chairman of Paws 4 Passengers.
Meet Flanigan, a giant standard poodle who was one of the dogs volunteering at the airport.
Lastly, this is Kona, a chocolate Newfoundland, greeting visitors at the airport before they are off to their flight.
The volunteer therapy dogs provide a calming atmosphere to those visitors who may be anxious before a flight.
Flanigan, with his owner, while looking up to a female visitor.
Flanigan’s owner holds him close.
Even airport employees visit the therapy dogs, as a flight attendant stops by before work.
A visitor takes a snapshot of Flannigan, the poodle.
While Debbie holds him, Happy receives attention as more people visit the airport.
Kona, in holiday hat and scarf, rests while waiting for visitors.
Kodi, the German shepherd, allows visitors to pet his head.
Kona takes a little break from visiting the crowd and drinks some water.
These were the volunteers. From left to right: Victoria with Kodi, Debbie with Happy, Bob with Flanigan and Lou with Kona.
