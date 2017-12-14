Photo Essay: Therapy Dogs Provide Support At Airport

Paws 4 Passengers is a non-profit organization that uses nationally registered therapy dogs to comfort the traveling public and employees at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport in Reno. They will be volunteering often during the busy holiday season as the airport will be packed with busy and anxious visitors.

"This program is important because it has a calming effect on people. The children are happy. They're not calm. They are excited when they see our dogs, but it has a calming effect on the general public and unfortunately, in today's world, people aren't calm when they come to the airports," said Debbie Harvey, the founder and board chairman for Paws 4 Passengers.

Our reporter, Alexis Harris, spend some time with four volunteer therapy dogs and their owners, while taking photos of them at work.