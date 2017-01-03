New TMFPD Gear Can Perform Chest Compressions During CPR

By 38 minutes ago

The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District now has equipment on every engine that will perform chest compressions for people suffering from cardiac arrest. Reno Public Radio's Michelle Billman has the details. 

Providing chest compressions is tough work. When done manually, it requires multiple paramedics to switch off every two minutes.

"The first thirty seconds is actually not too bad; however, you start getting towards the end of those two minutes it is very exhausting," says Nick Remington, a firefighter and paramedic for the district. "No matter how strong you think you are, it continuously wears on you."

Remington says that since they're only running 3-person engine crews, this new tool allows team members to do more tasks in less time.

"It actually frees up a set of hands to do medication administration as well as airway, IVs, and such."

The district has purchased 11 of these units. They're called Lucas Chest Compression devices and they cost about $15,000 each.

 

Tags: 
emergency services
Fire fighters
truckee meadows fire protection district

Related Content

Some Volunteer Fire Operations Folding As Consolidation Nears In Washoe

By Jan 1, 2016
Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District

We recently reported that the entire volunteer fire department in Gerlach has resigned, leaving Washoe County officials to provide the town with emergency services. Back in November, volunteers in Galena also stopped their operation.

To get a handle on what's going on here, we turn to our News Director Michelle Billman.