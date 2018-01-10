Nevada's Historic Genetic Health Study Is Expanding

Credit Helix

Since 2016, Renown Health and the Desert Research Institute, or DRI, have been studying data from the genetic testing of 10,000 Northern Nevadans, as part of their Healthy Nevada Project. The goal is to learn more about health factors and risks for people across the region.

Over the next year or so, the project is going to grow significantly, as another 40,000 new participants are tested. Our News Director Michelle Billman spoke to Dr. Tony Slonim, the president of Renown Health, about the expansion.

Slonim says the data will offer clues on certain health conditions that are more prevalent in the region.

“We’re looking specifically at cardiovascular risk. It turns out that Nevadans have a higher mortality rate—to the tune of 100 people per 100,000—from cardiovascular disease."

Renown Health is collaborating on the project with the Desert Research Institute. Learn more here.

