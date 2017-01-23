Nevada State Employees Could See Raises For The First Time In Years

By Brook Bentley 2 minutes ago

For the first time in years, Governor Brian Sandoval’s proposed budget includes actual raises for state employees. Our contributor Brook Bentley of the Northern Nevada Business Weekly reports.

Governor Brian Sandoval delivering his State of the State address for the 2017 legislature.
Credit Jim Grant / Nevada Appeal

The proposed spending plan includes a 2-percent raise in each of the coming fiscal years.

The current budget contained raises of 1 and 2 percent, but nearly all of that money was eaten up by a more than 2-percent increase to the retirement system premium. That increase was mandated by actuaries for that system.

This time around, there's no increase for the PERS rate, so state workers will actually see their pay checks go up.

The raises will cost the state an estimated 100-million dollars over the next two years.

As a note of disclosure, the Board of Regents for the Nevada System of Higher Education holds the license to KUNR and station staff members are employed by the state of Nevada.  

