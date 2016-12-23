Local Construction Industry Growth Expected To Slow

By Brook Bentley & Annie Conway 11 hours ago

The construction industry is expected to continue to grow heading into 2017, but at a slower pace then in recent years. Our contributor Brook Bentley of the Northern Nevada Business Weekly has the details. 

 

Credit Soham Banerjee / CC BY-SA 2.0

Ken Simonson is chief economist for Associated General Contractors. He spoke at a recent economic outlook event hosted in Reno by AGC's local chapter.

Simonson told the audience that in 2015, construction wages and salaries totaled 3-point-8 billion dollars in Nevada. And between October 2015 and October of this year, state construction employment jumped 13 percent.

While the national construction industry has regained health from the days of the Great Recession, Simonson said that it is still not at the peak levels seen prior to the recession. The top challenge is finding qualified workers, including specialists like carpenters, electricians, plumbers, and roofers.

The need for construction in northern Nevada will increase as more people come to the region, creating demands for more housing and schools.

  

