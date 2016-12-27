Existing Home Sales In Sparks Up 46%

Existing home sales in Sparks are up...by a lot. That's according to a monthly report from the Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors.

Our contributor Brook Bentley of the Northern Nevada Business Weekly says that last month, there was an 11 percent increase from the sales made in October, but the jump year-over-year is much larger.

"What we saw in the report is that Sparks, including Spanish Springs, experienced 192 sales of existing single family homes last month," says Bentley. "The jump is really significant. It's actually about 46 percent from last year, according to the report."

The median sales price for existing homes in Sparks is $283,000.  

In Reno, including the North Valleys, sales are up by 12 percent the median price for those homes is $322,000.

