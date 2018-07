Episode 8 - Motels and Dorms

In this episode, Joey has a guest co-host reporter Jacob Solis. You'll hear from Paul Boger as he talks about daily motels and the impact they are having on the affordable housing problem in the area. Later on in the episode, Jacob has a story about the city's plans to build dorm-style living in Reno, and he wraps up with a debrief with Joey.