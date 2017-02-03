Elko's Cowboy Poetry Gathering Emphasizes Storytelling In Divisive Times

By 1 hour ago

A 3-piece country band with a giant stand-up bass...at a diner in Elko for the 2017 gathering.
Credit Noah Glick

The 33rd annual National Cowboy Poetry Gathering is underway in Elko. Reno Public Radio’s Noah Glick is there and reports this year, event organizers and performers are putting more of an emphasis on storytelling.

Pray our blessing, our amen

and all together find our way

oh my tribeswomen, my tribesmen

For there’s but one way back to glory,

oh kith and kin,

and that’s through story.

Andy Wilkinson delivered the keynote address, or in this case, keynote poem, Thursday. He’s an artist in residence at the Southwest Collection at Texas Tech University.

He titled his opening prologue, “The Problem with the World Today.” After his performance he explained the importance of meaningful storytelling and communication.

“None of us talk to each other. We yell and we have bumper stickers. And no one has a dialogue. I’m not opposed to the ideas of people who don’t believe like me, but we never get to discuss them. And so the job of the storyteller is to give those two opposites a chance to reconcile.”

Wilkinson says many people choose to group others based on certain traits, rather than getting to know individuals personally. He adds that it’s no different for cowboys, but rural Americans are actually a diverse group of thinkers.

The gathering continues through Saturday night when it wraps up with the performance of the Moth Mainstage, a national storytelling event series that’s making it’s Nevada debut.

Tags: 
cowboys
Cowboy Poetry Gathering
Elko
arts and culture

Related Content

Interview: Texas Songster On Preserving Cowboy Culture

By Julia Ritchey Feb 1, 2016
courtesy andyhedges.com

Elko's 32nd annual Cowboy Poetry Gathering wrapped up this weekend with song, dance and spoken word. Our reporter Julia Ritchey was there and talked with a Texas performer who's among the younger generation trying to keep this folk tradition alive. Below are excerpts of their conversation.

Andy Hedges hails from Lubbock, Texas, where at the age of 14 he began playing guitar and collecting traditional cowboy poems and folk songs introduced to him by his father.

Nevada's Mining Industry Looks To Boost Female Ranks

By Julia Ritchey Jun 28, 2016
Julia Ritchey

From geologists to truck drivers, women have been working jobs in the mining industry for much of the last half century. Yet for all their progress, women are still largely under-represented in the industry, prompting some trade groups to take a closer look at gender disparity. Reno Public Radio’s Julia Ritchey brings us the first in our series this week on issues in modern day mining. 

City Of Sparks Planning For Arts And Culture Growth

By Feb 1, 2017
Ken Lund (CC BY-SA 2.0)

For the first time since the Great Recession, the City of Sparks is creating a strategic plan for arts and culture. Reno Public Radio's Michelle Billman reports.

The city is home to the Sparks Heritage Museum, a new venue called the Restless Artists Theatre, and The Generator, a maker-space where many Burning Man artworks are crafted.

Francine Burge, with the city, says this is not the first attempt to create a long-term vision.