EDAWN President On Housing: “This Is Not A Bubble”

By 1 hour ago
  • Noah Glick

Local economic leaders are warning of major gaps in affordable housing if the region fails to ramp up its development efforts.

Reno Public Radio’s Noah Glick reports.

Economic Authority of Western Nevada President and CEO Mike Kazmierski has one clear message for the community when it comes to housing.

“This…is not a bubble,” he says.

During a luncheon hosted by EDAWN, Kazmierski said jobs are expected to grow four percent every year for the next four years, but housing has not kept up with demand.

“Well it’s really pretty simple: we need to build more,” he says. “We’ve got a ways to go to get back to where we were, but we just need to take our housing challenge more seriously.”

Kazmierski says last year, there were more than twice as many new jobs as there were new housing units. And at current rates, he’s expecting a housing shortfall of 20,000 units.

Floyd Rowley is a commercial real estate investment broker and developer in Reno. He says that even with the challenges of inventory…

“I’m very bullish. I’ve lived here now for 15 years. I’ve lived through a series of recessions, and the biggest single difference today between the last cycle is that we are instead of essentially a one-trick pony of single-family development, we are a broadly-diversified economy.

Kazmierski says there’s been a lot of work locally to bring jobs into the region, but urges local governments to emphasize housing to keep them here.

Tags: 
economy
affordable housing
housing
housing shortage
EDAWN

Related Content

Tahoe's Missing Middle

By & Mayumi Elegado Dec 1, 2016

 

Tahoe communities have been grappling with a worsening housing crisis for several months. Although housing has always been an issue in the region, the situation has reached something of a tipping point in recent months, affecting both low-income communities and,increasingly, working class and middle class residents as well.

As more and more landlords convert their properties to lucrative short-term vacation rentals, and developers continue to push for new neighborhoods filled with second homes, locals are struggling to stay in the community.

Affordable Housing Shortage Bad For Business In Truckee

By Nov 15, 2016
American Advisors Group / Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0

Local business owners are feeling the pinch of a housing shortage in Tahoe. Our Tahoe reporter Amy Westervelt has that story.

Affordable Senior Housing Breaks Ground In South Reno

By & Duane Johnson & Annie Conway Oct 11, 2016
Annie Conway / NNBW

A new affordable housing project for seniors broke ground in Reno this week. Our contributor Brook Bentley of Northern Nevada Business Weekly reports.

Vintage Housing and GreenStreet Companies held a ground-breaking ceremony for Vintage at The Crossings, a 230-unit senior apartment complex. The project marks the first large-scale affordable housing project to break ground in a decade.

Only A Third Of Renoites Can Afford To Buy A Home

By Sep 24, 2016
Dan Moyle / CC BY 2.0

Reno’s affordable housing challenges coincide with a national trend, and the city must develop a strategy on how to tackle the issue. That was the message presented to Reno City Council at a recent affordable housing workshop. Our reporter Bob Conrad was there and has the story.