Cortez Masto Becomes First Latina Senator

By & Associated Press 6 minutes ago

Catherine Cortez Masto has been sworn in to the U.S. Senate, becoming Nevada's first female in the upper chamber of Congress and the nation's first Latina senator. Our News Director Michelle Billman reports. 

 

Credit catherinecortezmasto.com

Cortez Masto defeated former Republican U.S. Representative Joe Heck in November to replace Harry Reid, who retired after 34 years in Congress.

On the campaign trail back in the fall, Cortez Masto spoke with KUNR while touring several bustling Latino businesses in Reno. She told us then that diversifying Congress was critical for better representing all Nevadans.

"I think it's important that we have that diversity because we bring a different depth to the discussion, right? It's one thing to make history," Cortez Masto said. "It's another to be a voice at the table. I always believe you have to have a seat at the table and use your voice to fight for the issues that you care about."

The freshman lawmaker says she intends to represent working families, fight discrimination, and focus on issues including immigration, women's health, education and retirement security.

