City of Reno Approves New Affordable Housing Project

A new affordable housing project is set to begin near downtown Reno. The Reno City Council Wednesday voted unanimously to enter into an agreement with the Community Foundation of Western Nevada to create 200 affordable "dorm style" housing units on 250 Sage Street.



The project is meant to serve low-income community members and serve as a bridge for people transitioning from homelessness. The proposed rent for a unit is $390 a month. Afognak Native Corporation is providing the dorm units at a cost of $1.9 million, which the company says is significantly less than its replacement cost. The units, which were previously dorms for natural gas workers, will be transported from Big Piney, Wyoming. Plans for the campus include on-site financial counseling, shared bathrooms, a laundry room, commercial kitchen and gym. The property on Sage Street has previously been proposed as a potential site for tiny homes to serve as transitional housing. That plan is still in the works.