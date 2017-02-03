Catholic Charities Seeing Spike In Food Pantry Clients

More than a thousand people attended the Project Homeless Connect fair in downtown Reno this week. Our reporter Bob Conrad of ThisisReno.com was there and has this story.

Project Homeless Connect brought together dozens of service providers to help more than 1,000 people this week at the Reno Events Center.
Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada helps to organize an annual fair to bring together dozens of groups who provide housing, health and educational assistance.

Matt Vaughn of Catholic Charities says that the event aims to provide resources for the working poor and those without homes in the Reno area.

“Even though the recession is in our rear-view mirror at this point, there’s still a lot of people who are struggling out there. There’s still a lot of people having to work more than one job … and sometimes those jobs aren’t enough.”

Vaughn says that the last six months, Catholic Charities has seen an increase of people coming through its food pantry from 12,000 a month to upwards of 17,000 people a month.

