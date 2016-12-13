Cannabis Testing Lab In Nevada Gains Accreditation For Quality Standards

As the marijuana industry is expanding in Nevada, cannabis testing labs are playing an important role in the quality of the end-product. Reno Public Radio’s Anh Gray reports a local facility is upping the standard of its operations.

Jason Strull is a toxicologist at 374 Labs located in Northern Nevada. The facility recently received additional accreditation—ISO 17025—from an independent, non-governmental auditor for its stringent testing methods, yielding consistent results regarding toxicology and potency.

“And as far as cannabis testing goes, it’s sort of the wild, wild West,” Strull explains. “So what this shows to potential customers, and just the general public, is that we’re going the extra mile.”

Stull says inaccurate results can have an impact on the final product.

“There’s a pretty big chain in how a little bit of a slip up in a lab result can influence the end-product significantly,” Strull says. “We’re talking about milligrams per gram dosing in some of these edible products. If it’s off by just a little bit, it can turn someone’s nice night out on the couch into a nightmare.”

Marijuana is federally illegal which means cannabis testing labs are not regulated by agencies like the FDA or USDA. But as the industry is evolving, state agencies are providing oversight.