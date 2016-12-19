Battle Over Comstock Mining's Use Of Silver City Land Not Over

By Dec 19, 2016
  • Noah Glick

The Nevada Supreme Court has ruled both for and against Silver City residents seeking to block expansion of Comstock Mining’s mine. Our contributor Brook Bentley of the Northern Nevada Business Weekly reports.

The decision, made earlier this month, says the Lyon County Commission did not violate the Open Meeting Law or abuse its discretion in amending its master plan to allow the mine's expansion.

But the state high court disagreed with District Judge Robert Estes who threw out claims made by the Comstock Residents Association. That group alleges that he failed to consider the impact of the zoning change on their lands. They also argue that two commissioners should have been barred from voting because of conflicts of interest involving the mining company.

Those two arguments were remanded to the district court for further proceedings.

The battle over Comstock Mining’s efforts to expand mining operations in the area has been going on since 2010 when the Lyon commission originally denied the application.

Tags: 
comstock mining
silver city
mining
Lyon County

Related Content

Nevada's Mining Industry Looks To Boost Female Ranks

By Julia Ritchey Jun 28, 2016
Julia Ritchey

From geologists to truck drivers, women have been working jobs in the mining industry for much of the last half century. Yet for all their progress, women are still largely under-represented in the industry, prompting some trade groups to take a closer look at gender disparity. Reno Public Radio’s Julia Ritchey brings us the first in our series this week on issues in modern day mining. 

The Link Between Brexit And Nevada's Gold Industry

By Julia Ritchey Jul 1, 2016
Julia Ritchey

Market uncertainty following Great Britain's decision to exit the European Union has buoyed gold prices, and that's actually good news for Nevada. The state’s gold producers account for more than 70 percent of the U.S. total. As we wrap up our look at mining this week, Reno Public Radio's Julia Ritchey takes us on a tour of one of Nevada's largest gold operations.

I'm standing on a platform overlooking Newmont's gold quarry pit in northeastern Nevada, just outside Elko, where 225,000 pounds of explosives just detonated about a mile away. A huge plume of dust drifts into the sky.

Hundreds Gathering For Elko Mining Expo

By Julia Ritchey Jun 7, 2016
U.S. Geological Survey

The Elko Mining Expo kicks off Wednesday in northeastern Nevada, drawing hundreds of mining companies, equipment manufacturers and other vendors.

The trade show will take place Thursday and Friday at the Elko Convention Center downtown.

Dana Bennett is the president of the Nevada Mining Association. She says depressed commodity prices for gold, silver and other metals have hobbled the industry in recent years.