Andy Wirth to Retire From Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows

By Justin Scacco & Brian Hamilton 18 minutes ago
  • Andy Wirth poses with a scenic Tahoe backdrop
    Tai Power Seeff

Word of Andy Wirth's retirement as the president of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows has snapped the ski industry to attention and echoed across Olympic Valley and the Truckee-Tahoe region. Our contributor Kaleb Roedel of the Northern Nevada Business Weekly has the story.

Wirth said he's ending his eight-year run with the ski resort to focus on family and other passions. Ron Cohen, the deputy general counsel for Alterra Mountain Company, which operates Squaw, will take the helm in the interim until a new leader is announced.

During Wirth's tenure, Squaw Valley acquired Alpine Meadows and plans are in place to connect the two resorts with a two-and-a-half-mile gondola. That project, dubbed the California Express, is scheduled to open in less than two years.

Not all area residents will be sad to see Wirth go, however, due to drawn-out environmental battles regarding the resort's plans to redevelop the Village at Squaw. The project includes 850 hotel and condo units, a water park, and other attractions.

To read the rest of this story, please visit the Northern Nevada Business Weekly.

Tags: 
Northern Nevada Business Weekly
Squaw Valley
Lake Tahoe

Related Content

Developer Planning ‘Another Village’ at Lake Tahoe’s South Shore

By & Claire Cudahy Apr 7, 2018
Kawana Meadows Development Corporation

A mix of commercial and residential development is scheduled to begin construction this summer at the Nevada/California state line at Tahoe's South Shore. Our contributor Kaleb Roedel of the Northern Nevada Business Weekly reports.

Climate Change, Development Impacting Lake Tahoe's Future

By Aug 23, 2017
Noah Glick

The annual Lake Tahoe Summit brings together elected representatives from Nevada and California to discuss the future of the basin.

This year, officials focused on the impact of climate change and urban development on its famed clarity.

Affordable Housing A Main Topic At Tahoe Economic Summit

By Oct 31, 2017
Noah Glick

More than 150 people met in Incline Village Monday to discuss the economic challenges facing the Tahoe Basin.

As Reno Public Radio’s Noah Glick reports, much of the attention was on housing.