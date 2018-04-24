Andy Wirth to Retire From Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows

Word of Andy Wirth's retirement as the president of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows has snapped the ski industry to attention and echoed across Olympic Valley and the Truckee-Tahoe region. Our contributor Kaleb Roedel of the Northern Nevada Business Weekly has the story.

Wirth said he's ending his eight-year run with the ski resort to focus on family and other passions. Ron Cohen, the deputy general counsel for Alterra Mountain Company, which operates Squaw, will take the helm in the interim until a new leader is announced.

During Wirth's tenure, Squaw Valley acquired Alpine Meadows and plans are in place to connect the two resorts with a two-and-a-half-mile gondola. That project, dubbed the California Express, is scheduled to open in less than two years.

Not all area residents will be sad to see Wirth go, however, due to drawn-out environmental battles regarding the resort's plans to redevelop the Village at Squaw. The project includes 850 hotel and condo units, a water park, and other attractions.

To read the rest of this story, please visit the Northern Nevada Business Weekly.