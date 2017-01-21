Women's March On Washington Goes Worldwide: Snapshots From Around The Globe

By 35 minutes ago
  • Demonstrators make their way during the Women's March in Barcelona, Spain. The Women's March originated in Washington, D.C. but soon spread to become a global event.
    View Slideshow 1 of 6
    Demonstrators make their way during the Women's March in Barcelona, Spain. The Women's March originated in Washington, D.C. but soon spread to become a global event.
    David Ramos / Getty Images
  • Demonstrators take part in the Women's March on London on Saturday.
    View Slideshow 2 of 6
    Demonstrators take part in the Women's March on London on Saturday.
    Tim Ireland / AP
  • Demonstrators make their way during the Women's March in Barcelona, Spain. The Women's March originated in Washington, D.C. but soon spread to become a global event.
    View Slideshow 3 of 6
    Demonstrators make their way during the Women's March in Barcelona, Spain. The Women's March originated in Washington, D.C. but soon spread to become a global event.
    David Ramos / Getty Images
  • Protesters at the start of the Women's March on Main Street in Park City, Utah.
    View Slideshow 4 of 6
    Protesters at the start of the Women's March on Main Street in Park City, Utah.
    Michael Loccisano / Getty Images
  • Demonstrators gather for a rally at the Place de Trocadero in Paris in solidarity with supporters of the Women's March in Washington.
    View Slideshow 5 of 6
    Demonstrators gather for a rally at the Place de Trocadero in Paris in solidarity with supporters of the Women's March in Washington.
    Eric Feferberg / AFP/Getty Images
  • Activists hold a banner that reads "Women's March Against Fascism" during the Women's March rally in Belgrade, Serbia, on Saturday.
    View Slideshow 6 of 6
    Activists hold a banner that reads "Women's March Against Fascism" during the Women's March rally in Belgrade, Serbia, on Saturday.
    Darko Vojinovic / AP

As the Women's March on Washington has swelled in support, attracting attention and supporters in the lead-up to Saturday's demonstrations, its name has become something of a misnomer.

Sister marches have been organized in all 50 states, and in countries around the world. They have been organized to express solidarity with the aims of the original march: opposition to President Trump's agenda, and support of women's rights and human rights in general.

Given the quirks of time zones, many of those marches kicked off before the event that inspired them. In Paris, London, Berlin, Amsterdam, Mexico City, Bangkok, Delhi, Cape Town, and other cities, protesters have already broken out their signs and pink hats in solidarity.

In Sydney, Australia, women, men, and children gathered in the city's Hyde Park carrying signs with slogans like "Bridges not walls," and "A woman's place is in the revolution." As protester Stef Vogt told The Sydney Morning Herald, "We want to send a sign to the women in the U.S. that we're all in this together."

But participants also say, this isn't just about Trump. Musician Amanda Palmer, who was in town to perform at The Sydney Opera House, spoke to the crowd gathered, saying, "Women's rights are not about women. They're about everyone. My son and husband are feminists."

Protesters also marched through central London from the US Embassy to Trafalgar Square, chanting and singing.

There were even "marchers" in Antarctica. Linda Zunas, a reseacher in a remote corner of the continent called Paradise Bay, told The Independent that she organized a group of 30 people with banners reading "Penguins for peace" and "love from seven continents."

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.