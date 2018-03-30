Wife Of Orlando Nightclub Shooter Cleared Of All Charges

Noor Salman, widow of the gunman who opened fire on an Orlando nightclub in 2016, has been found not guilty on both the counts she faced. U.S. District Judge Paul Byron announced the verdict Friday, roughly one month after the trial opened.

Salman was the only person charged in connection with the massacre that left 50 people dead at Pulse nightclub — including her husband, Omar Mateen. She stood accused of helping Mateen prepare for and plan the 2016 massacre at the nightclub, and of obstructing investigators' efforts after the killing.

Her defense team argued that far from being an eager collaborator, Salman was instead a "simple woman" with a low IQ, susceptible to influence and abused by Mateen.

The jury sided with that conclusion in the verdict released Friday.

"Justice was done," said Charles Swift, one of Salman's attorneys, as he left the courtroom.

This story will be updated.

