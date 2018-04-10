White House Homeland Security Adviser Bossert Becomes Latest To Step Down

President Trump's adviser on homeland security, who helped coordinate the administration's response to a series of powerful hurricanes last year, is calling it quits.

Tom Bossert is stepping down as counterterrorism and homeland security adviser one day after John Bolton took over as Trump's national security adviser.

"The president is grateful for Tom's commitment to the safety and security of our great country," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement. "President Trump thanks him for his patriotic service and wishes him well."

Bossert's departure follows that of National Security Council spokesman Michael Anton, who stepped down Sunday. Bolton — a polarizing figure and veteran bureaucratic infighter — is expected to put his own stamp on the White House national security apparatus. This week's staff changes may be the beginning of that process.

In her statement, Sanders praised Bossert's efforts to deter terrorist threats, strengthen U.S. cyberdefenses and respond to what she called "an unprecedented series of natural disasters."

Bossert previously served as as a deputy homeland security adviser in the George W. Bush White House and with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

