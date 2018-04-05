Washoe's First Confirmed Case of Measles In Nearly Two Decades

The Washoe County Health District is confirming the first case of the measles in the region since 1999. Reno Public Radio’s Anh Gray has more.

Health Officials say that the infected person is a University of Nevada, Reno student, and that he does not pose an ongoing risk. Randall Todd is an epidemiologist with the health district.

“He had been vaccinated against measles, and the vaccine is very effective," Todd explains. "It’s about 97% [effective], but that still leaves a 3% opportunity for people who are exposed, and he did have an exposure in another state to a confirmed case there.”

Todd says symptoms include fever, runny nose, cough and sore throat. It’s followed by a rash that spreads over the body. In a statement, the university says their policy is to not allow students who aren’t immunized on campus due to the health risk. Students can return to campus if they receive immunizations or have been cleared by the health district.

Health officials are tracking down people who may have been in contact with the student and have released a list of the times and places he visited during an infectious period. Those areas include campus buildings, a ski hill in Lake Tahoe and an urgent care center in Reno.

Click here for the Washoe County Health District list.