Washoe's First Confirmed Case of Measles In Nearly Two Decades

By 1 hour ago

Credit Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

The Washoe County Health District is confirming the first case of the measles in the region since 1999. Reno Public Radio’s Anh Gray has more.

Health Officials say that the infected person is a University of Nevada, Reno student, and that he does not pose an ongoing risk. Randall Todd is an epidemiologist with the health district.

“He had been vaccinated against measles, and the vaccine is very effective," Todd explains. "It’s about 97% [effective], but that still leaves a 3% opportunity for people who are exposed, and he did have an exposure in another state to a confirmed case there.”

Todd says symptoms include fever, runny nose, cough and sore throat. It’s followed by a rash that spreads over the body. In a statement, the university says their policy is to not allow students who aren’t immunized on campus due to the health risk. Students can return to campus if they receive immunizations or have been cleared by the health district.

Health officials are tracking down people who may have been in contact with the student and have released a list of the times and places he visited during an infectious period. Those areas include campus buildings, a ski hill in Lake Tahoe and an urgent care center in Reno. 

Click here for the Washoe County Health District list. 

Tags: 
Washoe County Health District
Measles

Related Content

Flu Cases In Washoe County Doubled This Year, But Epidemic Has Peaked

By Mar 5, 2018
Alexa Ard

This flu season has been one of the most severe in recent years. In the last two weeks, though, the flu epidemic has eased nationally. Reno Public Radio’s Anh Gray checks in with a Washoe County epidemiologist to see how the region is faring.

Kerry Chalkley is an epidemiologist with the Washoe County Health District. She’s been tracking the flu epidemic in the region throughout this season.

Prepping For Pandemic, Biohazards And Terrorism

By Oct 13, 2016
Anh Gray

In a state of emergency, first responders and doctors are the ones on the scene to provide help. Earlier this week, the Reno-Sparks Tribal Health Center held a drill to train providers for a potential crisis. Reno Public Radio’s Anh Gray has the details.

In this particular drill, the Tribal Health Center simulated a flu pandemic. Stacey Montooth with the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony says this training helps providers prepare for variety of emergencies.

Spike in Flu-Related Calls Prompts REMSA To Take Precautions

By Jan 11, 2018
REMSA

In a recent two-week period, there were more than one thousand lab-confirmed cases of influenza in Washoe County. Due to the outbreak, the Regional Emergency Medical Services Authority, or REMSA, is experiencing record-breaking calls for service. Reno Public Radio’s Anh Gray reports, as a result, paramedics will be taking precautionary measures.

Measles Not Biggest Threat to Nevada Public Health, Official Says

By Esther Ciammachilli Jan 30, 2015

We've been hearing a lot about the measles outbreak in California, but there's an even bigger threat to public health in Nevada that's not being talked about.

There have been 79 cases of measles diagnosed in California; 52 of those traced back to the outbreak at Disneyland. That's according to the state's Department of Public Health. But one health official says, although cause for concern, this is not the only disease Nevadans should be worried about.