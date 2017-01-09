Washoe County Manager: "We're Moving Into Damage Assessment, Debris Removal"

Monday, 10:00 a.m. update:

Officials say the Truckee River reached its peak, cresting at 19.5 feet at 6:00 a.m. That's nearly a foot lower than its peak during the 2005 flood, and more than four feet lower than the peak in 1997.

Washoe County Manager John Slaughter says that while the Truckee River is expected to lower as the day moves on, the county is still in an active flood event, meaning situations can change quickly and without warning.

Reno Public Radio's Noah Glick chatted with Slaughter this morning to discuss the next steps for the county, today and in the coming week.

Listen to this interview.

Interview highlights: