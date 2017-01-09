Washoe County Manager: "We're Moving Into Damage Assessment, Debris Removal"

Monday, 10:00 a.m. update:
Officials say the Truckee River reached its peak, cresting at 19.5 feet at 6:00 a.m. That's nearly a foot lower than its peak during the 2005 flood, and more than four feet lower than the peak in 1997.
Washoe County Manager John Slaughter says that while the Truckee River is expected to lower as the day moves on, the county is still in an active flood event, meaning situations can change quickly and without warning.
Reno Public Radio's Noah Glick chatted with Slaughter this morning to discuss the next steps for the county, today and in the coming week.
Interview highlights:
- Slaughter says there have been no reported flood-related injuries throughout the region, but some rescues have occurred, including one elderly woman in Red Rocks.
- The Emergency Operations Center, which houses all the various agencies together to plan and coordinate efforts, was in response to the flood of 1997.
- Slaughter encourages all residents who need shelter to go to Sparks High School. The other emergency shelter at Wooster High has been at capacity since yesterday.
- The new Virginia Street bridge was designed to have no structures in the river and was raised from its original position, which Slaughter believes has helped efforts this year.