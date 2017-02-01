Washoe County Inundated With Complaints About Waste Management

By Bob Conrad 48 minutes ago

Washoe County has been inundated with complaints about its new agreement with Waste Management and the company's difficulty serving customers during winter weather. Our reporter Bob Conrad, of ThisisReno.com, has the details.

Waste Management said that 18 trucks got stuck in snow during recent storms, which delayed services.
Credit Waste Management

It was called a perfect storm. Just as Waste Management was rolling out its new single-stream recycling to unincorporated parts of Washoe County, it also struggled to maintain services to residents due to snowfall during recent storms.

The county’s new franchise agreement, approved by commissioners in November, had been in the works for more than a year. But commissioners, including chair Bob Lucey, say the company's roll out of the agreement could have been smoother.

“We were looking for what the roll-out was going to be, and we were working toward what that communication to the residents was going to be," said Lucey, "and so there’s been some challenges over the holidays, and they needed time to order the trucks and cans, so there was some preparation before we signed the agreement that needed to be in place.”

Washoe County Assistant Manager Kevin Schiller says that about half of county staff time, over the past several weeks, has been spent dealing with customer service issues regarding Waste Management.

The company’s spokesperson Kendra Kostelecki says they are looking to make improvements.

“We are part of a test market to improve our communications," said Kostelecki. "We are developing a more nimble system to alert people that they can opt into, email and text, so unfortunately we don’t that available now.”

The volume of complaints has prompted the county to consider other waste haulers.

Tags: 
Waste Management
trash
Washoe County

Related Content

Reno's Waste Management Agreement Criticized Again

By Bob Conrad Dec 12, 2016
Waste Management

The franchise agreement between the City of Reno and Waste Management continues to generate heated debate. Our reporter Bob Conrad of ThisisReno has the latest. 

According to a financial audit conducted by an outside firm, the company is in compliance with its agreement with the city.

But last week’s discussion quickly turned sour over a litany of issues about how that agreement has been executed since it was adopted in 2012.

Why Is Reno Council So Frustrated With Waste Management?

By Dec 10, 2015
ThisisReno.com

Reno City Council is considering outside legal review on its franchise agreement with Waste Management. It's a messy situation right now with council members criticizing the company on multiple fronts.

There's also a lawsuit, filed by a competing company, that's in litigation now.

As Pyramid Lake Popularity Grows, So Does Trash

By Julia Ritchey Oct 5, 2015
Julia Ritchey

Although it receives far less attention than Lake Tahoe, Pyramid Lake is one of Nevada's most picturesque desert oasis. But Pyramid faces a number of challenges as a recreational destination, including illegal dumping and increasing salinity levels. Today, as we begin our series called Beyond Tahoe: Exploring Our Waterways, reporter Julia Ritchey travels to Pyramid Lake to tell us its story.

It's a busy weekend at the Pelican boat launch at Pyramid Lake. A line of eager boaters wait to unload pontoons, jet skis and other watercraft at the bottom of the ramp.