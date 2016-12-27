Washoe Commissioners Settle On Golf Course Debt For Fraction of What's Due

By Bob Conrad 2 minutes ago

Credit ThisisReno.com

Washoe County Commissioners recently agreed to settle on an outstanding debt from the company that manages one of the county's golf courses. Our media partner ThisisReno is reporting that the settlement is only for a small fraction of the total amount.

Washoe County staff said that Bell-Men Golf, Inc. owed the county nearly $2 million from running Washoe Golf Course, but that amount was reduced to $120,000 as part of a settlement agreement approved.

Bell-Men disputed the amount owed and said that drought and the county’s care of the course contributed to lost revenue. A company representative said the settlement will eliminate plans for litigation against the county.

The plan did not sit well with two commissioners, including Vaughn Hartung and Bob Lucey, who voted against it.

Washoe County Golf Course
Washoe County

Washoe Golf Course Managers Remain Despite $1 Million Unpaid Bill

By Bob Conrad Nov 1, 2016
Bob Conrad

The Washoe Board of County Commissioners has chosen to stick with the current operators of the Washoe Golf Course. That’s despite an unpaid bill of about $1 million. Our reporter Bob Conrad reports.

Four potential vendors were up for consideration, but the board ultimately selected the lowest-ranked bidder, and current operator, Bell-Men Golf.

 

Washoe County To Examine How Regional Planning Is Done

By Sep 17, 2016
ThisisReno.com

Washoe County Manager John Slaughter said that while he is cautiously optimistic about the region’s economic future, the county is increasing its reserves in case there's another economic downtown in the future. He made the comments at this year's annual state of the county address. Reno Public Radio's Bob Conrad was there and has more.

Slaughter says that growth and development will get a sharp look in the near future. One of the county’s two bill-draft requests for the next legislative session will include an examination of regional planning legislation.

Washoe Commission Appoints 3 Lawmakers For Special Session

By Sep 30, 2016
ThisisReno.com

The Washoe County Board of Commissioners has approved three people to serve at the Nevada Legislature for an upcoming special session. Our reporter Bob Conrad has the story.

Commissioners named Jesse Haw and Julia Ratti for state senate, and Dominic Brunetti for state assembly.

The term of the appointments is just for the special session, which will be held next month. Lawmakers will consider approving a stadium in Las Vegas for the Raiders football team.