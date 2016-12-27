Washoe Commissioners Settle On Golf Course Debt For Fraction of What's Due

Washoe County Commissioners recently agreed to settle on an outstanding debt from the company that manages one of the county's golf courses. Our media partner ThisisReno is reporting that the settlement is only for a small fraction of the total amount.

Washoe County staff said that Bell-Men Golf, Inc. owed the county nearly $2 million from running Washoe Golf Course, but that amount was reduced to $120,000 as part of a settlement agreement approved.

Bell-Men disputed the amount owed and said that drought and the county’s care of the course contributed to lost revenue. A company representative said the settlement will eliminate plans for litigation against the county.

The plan did not sit well with two commissioners, including Vaughn Hartung and Bob Lucey, who voted against it.