Vehicle Attack In Jerusalem Kills At Least 4, Wounds 15

At least four people were killed and 15 more injured after a truck plowed into pedestrians in Jerusalem, say Israeli police. According to police spokeswoman Luba Samri, the driver swerved into a group of Israeli soldiers who had just gotten off a bus at the Armon Hanatziv promenade.

The driver "has been neutralized," Israeli police say. They are describing the killing as a terrorist act by a man who hails from Jabel Mukaber, a predominantly Arab neighborhood in East Jerusalem. Israeli police have placed a gag order on further details pending an investigation.

"You don't need more than two to three seconds to find a terrorist target. The soldiers at the scene reacted immediately and killed the attacker," Israeli Police Chief Roni Alsheich said, according to the news service Haaretz.

Israeli emergency services say that the four people — three women and one man — killed in the attack were in their 20s. At least 15 people have been hospitalized.

As reporter Daniel Estrin tells NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro, this is the first major attack on Israelis since early November. But for more than a year before that, there had been a spate of stabbings and shooting attacks against Israelis by Palestinians.

Sunday's truck attack comes amid renewed scrutiny on Israeli settlements in land the country captured during the 1967 Six-Day War. Late last month, the United Nations Security Council voted 14 to 0 to condemn those settlements, as the U.S. abstained and allowed the resolution to pass.

Last week, in a rare move, an Israeli military court convicted one of its soldiers of manslaughter for killing a Palestinian assailant. The case had become deeply divisive in the country.

