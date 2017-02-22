UNR Basketball Alums Now Developing Student Housing

By & Sally Roberts 1 hour ago

Two University of Nevada, Reno grads and basketball stars have teamed up in business as Pink Hill Properties, LLC. Our contributor Brook Bentley of the Northern Nevada Business Weekly has more.

Garry Hill-Thomas, left, and Kevinn Pinkney, partners in Pink Hill Properties, LLC., are seen at the construction site of the Towers at Pink Hill across from the University of Nevada, Reno, which will offer student housing and commercial space.
Credit Courtesy of 120 West Strategic Communications

As their first development project, Kevinn Pinkney and Garry Hill-Thomas are transforming an eyesore across from the university into modern student housing and a gathering place for students.

They were part of the school's 2003-2004 NCAA Sweet 16 team and inducted into the university’s Sports Hall of Fame last year.

Now, they’re developing The Towers at Pink Hill, which is under construction on North Virginia Street.

The project is on three lots that formerly included a boarded up house, an alley, and an open lot used for parking. Hill-Thomas says they wanted to give back to the university community.

"You drive down Virginia Street and you're looking right, and you see all of these nice, beautiful buildings that the school was able to put up," Hill-Thomas explains. "And you look left and see blighted properties, empty parking lots, and trash on the ground, so it was a no-brainer for us."

The four-story, mixed-use building will add 23 student housing units along with commercial space on the ground floor, which will include a bank and restaurants. 

Tags: 
Northern Nevada Business Weekly
UNR
housing
Student housing

Related Content

Local Construction Industry Growth Expected To Slow

By Brook Bentley & Annie Conway Dec 23, 2016
Soham Banerjee / CC BY-SA 2.0

The construction industry is expected to continue to grow heading into 2017, but at a slower pace then in recent years. Our contributor Brook Bentley of the Northern Nevada Business Weekly has the details. 

Reno Eyesore Transforming Into Upscale Apartments

By & Sally Roberts Nov 25, 2016
Sally Roberts / NNBW

The metamorphosis of a downtown Reno eyesore into classy urban apartments is nearly complete. Our contributor Brook Bentley of the Northern Nevada Business Weekly reports.

Bentar Development and Basin Street Properties have been working feverishly to convert the long boarded-up Kings Inn into the 3rd Street Flats.

EDAWN President On Housing: “This Is Not A Bubble”

By Jan 26, 2017
Noah Glick

Local economic leaders are warning of major gaps in affordable housing if the region fails to ramp up its development efforts.

Reno Public Radio’s Noah Glick reports.