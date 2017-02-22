UNR Basketball Alums Now Developing Student Housing

Two University of Nevada, Reno grads and basketball stars have teamed up in business as Pink Hill Properties, LLC. Our contributor Brook Bentley of the Northern Nevada Business Weekly has more.

As their first development project, Kevinn Pinkney and Garry Hill-Thomas are transforming an eyesore across from the university into modern student housing and a gathering place for students.

They were part of the school's 2003-2004 NCAA Sweet 16 team and inducted into the university’s Sports Hall of Fame last year.

Now, they’re developing The Towers at Pink Hill, which is under construction on North Virginia Street.

The project is on three lots that formerly included a boarded up house, an alley, and an open lot used for parking. Hill-Thomas says they wanted to give back to the university community.

"You drive down Virginia Street and you're looking right, and you see all of these nice, beautiful buildings that the school was able to put up," Hill-Thomas explains. "And you look left and see blighted properties, empty parking lots, and trash on the ground, so it was a no-brainer for us."

The four-story, mixed-use building will add 23 student housing units along with commercial space on the ground floor, which will include a bank and restaurants.