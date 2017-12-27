Trump Signed 96 Laws In 2017. Here Is What They Do And How They Measure Up

Updated at 11:02 p.m. ET
When President Trump signed the $1.5 trillion tax cut bill on Friday at the White House, he made a bold claim — that his "legislative approvals" were off the charts. "No. 1 in the history of our country," he said, citing 88 as the number of bills he had signed into law.
The actual number of laws Trump signed this year is 96. His claim of historic achievement isn't accurate, either.
But that didn't stop him from repeating the erroneous claim Wednesday during a visit with firefighters in West Palm Beach, Florida.
"We have signed more legislation than anybody," Trump said.
He hasn't. In sheer numbers of bills signed into law during a president's first year in office (Jan. 20-Dec. 31), Trump is behind his six most recent predecessors.
According to tallies by Govtrack, Trump also trails Nixon, Kennedy and Eisenhower.
In making his claim, Trump also boasted that he had exceeded even former President Harry S. Truman's record for the number of bills signed.
"Harry Truman had more legislative approvals than any other president and — a record long held," Trump said. "And we beat him on legislative approvals, for which I get no credit."
One reason he may not be getting credit is that, according to a rough estimate from the Truman Library, Trump isn't even close to Truman's record.
Three White House spokespersons did not respond to a request from NPR to explain which record Trump was referring to, given that he trailed so many of his predecessors in the number of bills signed into law.
In any case, tallying laws signed is not necessarily a good way to measure accomplishment.
Political scientists say a far better — though more subjective — measure is significance, because not all bills are created equal. For instance, "S 810: A bill to facilitate construction of a bridge on certain property in Christian County, Missouri, and for other purposes" isn't in the same realm of significance as "HR 3364: Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act."
NPR analyzed all 96 laws signed by Trump this year, categorizing them. More than three dozen modify or extend existing law; 16 repeal rules and regulations using a process known as the Congressional Review Act; a dozen commemorate or honor people and organizations such as by renaming federal buildings; and seven provide temporary government funding or one-time disaster relief funds.
"This tax bill is a big deal," said John Frendreis, professor of political science at Loyola University Chicago. "But I don't think anybody would regard anything else that has come down the line as a significant legislative achievement."
ROBERT SIEGEL, HOST:
What is the verdict on Donald Trump's first year in office? Well, the president gave himself high grades in a Christmas Eve tweet. He said, what an incredible year we had. Don't let the fake news convince you otherwise. Well, NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith has been reviewing Trump's first year in office, and she joins us now. Hi, Tam.
TAMARA KEITH, BYLINE: Hey.
SIEGEL: And I'm going to continue now with Trump's very laudatory self-appraisal. This is what he said last week as he signed two bills, a temporary government funding measure and the massive $1 and a half trillion tax cut.
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Legislative approvals for which I'm given no credit in the mainstream media - we have - I believe it's 88, which is number one in the history of our country. Second now is Harry Truman. Harry Truman had more legislative approvals than any other president.
SIEGEL: Tam, President Trump makes a lot of claims there. Can you give us a quick fact check?
KEITH: Gladly. So in a rare occurrence, Trump is actually selling himself short. He signed 96 bills into law this year, not 88. As for beating Truman, he's not even close. Trump actually trails all of his recent predecessors in the number of bills signed. And the Truman Library gives a rough estimate of about 240 to 250 bills signed in his first year, so Trump is trailing by a lot.
SIEGEL: Does the White House explain that gap between pretty easily documented record and the president's claim of numbers?
KEITH: I actually went to them and said, what is this Truman claim because it doesn't seem to match up? And they never responded. But you know, it's important to say that tallying bills is...
SIEGEL: Yeah.
KEITH: ...A truly terrible way to measure accomplishment. Political scientists will say look at significance instead. That's a much better measure.
SIEGEL: Well, let's do that. There are bills, and there are bills. Of those 96 bills that President Trump signed, how many could be called truly significant?
KEITH: Well, one political scientist I talked to said one - the tax bill. It is truly significant. In addition to cutting $1.5 trillion in taxes and reshaping the tax code in significant ways, it also includes a provision repealing the penalty for not buying health insurance under the Affordable Care Act, and it opens up the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil drilling, all of these things on Republicans' to-do list, wish list. Other than that, there are a lot of bills that do a lot of small things.
There are 37 bills that modify or reauthorize existing programs. There were seven temporary funding or disaster relief bills. There were two bills that I would classify as basic government maintenance, things you have to do every year like funding the government and things like that. And then there's the category of bills that is always my favorite category, the one that honors people by naming buildings after them or setting up memorial commissions. And there were about a dozen of those bills.
SIEGEL: Now, legislation isn't the only way that a president enacts his agenda. How does President Trump stack up when it comes to regulations or to judicial nominations?
KEITH: The president has made a lot of changes, and people I talk to say they are the kind of changes that you would expect from a Republican president and a Republican Congress. There has been a huge shift from emphasizing environmental protections to promoting fossil fuel production and energy generation. There's been a big push at deregulation throughout the government, something that the Trump administration is very proud of.
And then there are the courts. President Trump has gotten Justice Neil Gorsuch on the Supreme Court. And there are also 12 circuit judges that have been confirmed by the Senate, and those are lifetime appointments.
SIEGEL: NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith, who also hosts the NPR Politics Podcast, thanks.
KEITH: You're welcome. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.