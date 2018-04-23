Top Stories: Trump Welcoming Macron; Amazon And The Federal Government

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- 'A Close Personal Relationship' Under Pressure As Trump Hosts Macron.

-- Alexa, Tell Me A National Security Secret: Amazon's Reach Goes Beyond The Post Office.

Paris Bombing Suspect Convicted In Separate Brussels Attack. (BBC)

Pompeo Nomination Facing Opposition In Senate Committee. (AP)

Service Honors New Mexico Woman Killed On Southwest Flight. (Albuquerque Journal)

Former NYC Mayor Bloomberg To Donate $4.5 Million To Fight Climate Change. (CBS)

Armenian Protest Leader Detained After P.M. Leaves Meeting. (CNN)

Paraguay Elects Conservative With Link to Dictator As President. (Los Angeles Times)

Suspected Alabama Tornado Injures 5. (Alabama Public Radio)

Catch The End Of The Lyrid Meteor Shower. (WLOS)

Man Survives Shark Attack After Bear Mauling, Snake Bite. (BBC)

