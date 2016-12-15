Too Early To Know Cause Of Elko Plane Crash

By Dec 15, 2016
  • National Transportation Safety Board

Some early media reports on the fatal plane crash of an American Medflight air ambulance in Elko last month said the plane appeared to have lost power shortly after takeoff.

But as Reno Public Radio’s Noah Glick reports, the company is questioning that assumption.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident and released a preliminary report late last month.

That report included a witness account of the crash, which says during the initial climb the airplane made a left turn, then stopped climbing and turned abruptly left and descended out of sight.

While a power outage could explain that activity, nothing in the agency’s initial report suggests that.

American Medflight President and CEO John Burruel says he’s not sure where that information came from.

“In all of our conversations with the NTSB, ‘Hey is there any indication, do you have any idea of what happened?’ there is absolutely no speculation on their part," he says. "We wouldn’t want to speculate either, because that interferes with the actual fact-finding.”

An NTSB spokesperson says he cannot comment on an ongoing investigation and that a full analysis typically takes up to eighteen months to complete.

elko plane crash
american medflight
national transportation safety board

After Elko Plane Crash, Air Medical Support Comes From Competitors

By Dec 6, 2016
Life Guard International Flying ICU

The recent crash of an air ambulance plane in Elko killed all four passengers on board and took a multi-million dollar aircraft out of service.

Reno Public Radio’s Noah Glick checked in with the company that operated the plane to see what’s next.

The destroyed plane was one of five operated by American Medflight, and this was the first fatal incident the company has seen.

President and CEO Jeff Burruel says after the crash, the company grounded all planes until they were fully inspected and pilots were re-trained in low to the ground emergency situations.

Federal Investigation Underway In Elko Plane Crash

By Nov 23, 2016
Aero Icarus / Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0

An air ambulance plane crash that killed four people, including an Elko native, over the weekend in Northeastern Nevada is now under federal investigation.

Reno Public Radio’s Noah Glick reports.