TMCC Grieving For Student Lost In Las Vegas Tragedy

By 2 hours ago

A student at Truckee Meadows Community College is one of the victims who was killed during the Las Vegas shooting Sunday. Our News Director Michelle Billman reports.

His name is Austin Meyer and he was at the country music festival celebrating his 24th birthday with his fiancée, Dana Getreu, who is a student at the University of Nevada, Reno.

Meyer was in the transportation technologies program at TMCC, which is a small cohort of students who work together closely. Kyle Dalpe is the dean of technical sciences and had to break the news to Meyer's classmates.

"Not only did I start to choke up and looked up at the instructor who was very obviously grieving but I also saw it on the faces of the students, especially you look in the front row and you see people and they're like, 'Wow, this really happened.' They're all affected by it."

Dalpe was accompanied by a counselor on those class visits and TMCC will continue offering counseling services to anyone in the campus community who needs help. Joan Steinman is director of retention and support at the college.

"People will deal with this in different ways. There's no one right way to process this kind of a situation. There's no typical way, really, to deal with something like this. Everybody does this in their own way and in their own time."

TMCC is also using trained therapy dogs through the program Paws4Love to offer comfort to affected students and faculty.

Tags: 
TMCC
Las Vegas shooting

Related Content

Reno Blood Bank Gets Surge Of Donors After Las Vegas Shooting

By Oct 2, 2017
Anh Gray

Nevadans woke up this morning to hear that the nation’s deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history took place in their state. And within hours, a blood bank in Reno had a line out the door. Reno Public Radio’s Anh Gray reports.

Dozens of people flocked to a United Blood Services center as soon as it opened.  Skylar Noetzel is a student at the University of Nevada, Reno who’s resting alongside others who’ve just donated.

Las Vegas Tragedy Reverberating At UNR

By Oct 4, 2017
Jacob Solis

Hundreds of students gathered at the University of Nevada, Reno last night for a vigil. It was held in honor of those hurt or killed in Las Vegas Sunday, and our reporter Jacob Solis has the story.

The night started with music performed by students, and its melodies set the tone for an hour filled with grief, sadness, and hope.

About one-fifth of UNR’s students come from Southern Nevada, which means the campus community has been hit particularly hard.

New Stories Of Heroism From Las Vegas

By Oct 3, 2017
Eje Gustafsson / Flickr / CC BY 2.0

People are slowly starting to get back to the Las Vegas Strip, after Sunday night's mass shooting. And stories are beginning to trickle out about how residents and visitors helped save lives during the massacre.