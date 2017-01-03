TMCC Is Bolstering Its Recovery Community

By 15 seconds ago

Truckee Meadows Community College is getting a $10,000 grant to bolster its support for students recovering from substance abuse. Reno Public Radio's Michelle Billman has the details.

Credit TMCC

The TMCC Recovery and Prevention Club, or T-RAP, is getting the funding from Transforming Youth Recovery, a national program run by local philanthropist Stacie Mathewson. The goal is to help build up the college's support community for students.

"There's a lot of peer pressure here," says Jessica Cates, the club's vice president as well as a student in recovery. "Now, they have the Santa Crawl and the Zombie Crawl. They all of these things in this town. For somebody who has already had a problem, and they're trying to stay clean, if they don't have some sort of a support system, it is really easy for them to slip back into their old behavior."

The club's staff advisor is Camille Vega, who is the suicide prevention coordinator for the college. Vega says substance abuse and suicide are often closely linked.

"We know that substance use lowers people's inhibitions; it makes it easier to do risky behaviors such as drinking and driving or even taking that step of exploring ways to die, and so, we know there's a correlation between those two."

Along with making TMCC's student recovery community more visible and robust, the grant will also go towards contributing to the largest archive of recovery resources in the country.

Related Content

TMCC Considering Tobacco-Free Campus

By Sarah Parks Sep 14, 2016
Truckee Meadows Community College

Truckee Meadows Community College is considering becoming a smoke-free campus after receiving a grant that will go towards that effort.

"Truckee Meadows Community College has always been a place that is concerned about the health and safety of our students, faculty and other employees," says Kate Kirkpatrick, a representative from TMCC. "We're not a smoke-free campus yet, but we did receive a $10,000 grant from the Truth Initiative to explore going smoke-free over the next 18 months." 

Depression Can Lead To Substance Abuse For Some Native American Youths

By Aug 31, 2016
Reno-Sparks Indian Colony

U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack addressed the opioid epidemic in rural areas during a stop in Reno yesterday. Reno Public Radio's Anh Gray reports.

Vilsack met with local leaders at the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony.

Substance Abuse Recovery: There's An App For That

By Aug 29, 2016
pngimg.com

 

Governor Brian Sandoval will be hosting a two-day drug abuse prevention summit in Las Vegas later this week to explore solutions to curb the growing opioid epidemic in Nevada. As Reno Public Radio’s Anh Gray reports, new technology could help with recovery, especially for those living in rural communities.

Reno Addiction Center Grabs Spotlight After Clinton Visit

By Julia Ritchey Dec 31, 2015
Julia Ritchey

When Hillary Clinton stopped in Reno last month, she made a visit to a local substance abuse facility called Crossroads to shine a spotlight on drug and alcohol addiction. As our reporter Julia Ritchey tells us, the presidential candidate pointed to the program as a possible model for battling recidivism.

 

Two years ago, Morgan Darcy was homeless, addicted to Methamphetamine and alienated from her family back in Oregon. 

 