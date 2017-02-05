Super Bowl LI: A Live Blog (Plus Poetry, Of Course)

When the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots take the field for Super Bowl LI, the matchup promises more than just drama. It may very well offer an answer to the old riddle: What happens when an irresistible force meets ... well, another irresistible force?

Admittedly, this question isn't exactly the paradox handed down to us for centuries, but it does feel a whole lot more fitting for a game that by all accounts is shaping up to be a shootout. With the arms of All-Pro quarterbacks Matt Ryan and Tom Brady, as well as hosts of talented playmakers, both the Falcons and Patriots rode their dynamic offenses like freight trains through the early rounds of the postseason.

And we'll be here right along with you all night, live-blogging the big game and — because we're NPR — writing a little poetry while we're at it. Click here to head straight to the live blog below.

Last year, we covered the game almost entirely in haiku. This year, our colleagues at WBUR have some more of their own — and we invite you to do the same using the hashtag #SuperBowlHaiku. We'll post a few of our favorites below as the night goes on.

But before we get started, we've got a promise to fulfill. When we wrapped up last time around, we posed a question: "Next time, limericks?"

Well, here's a little ditty that just may work. (Don't mind the slant rhyme.)



Sure, by now the Pats are all old hands —

But can Falcons at last reward fans?

Ryan's shown he can sling,

Brady's got all the rings ...

Still, both keep interrupting the ads.



Now, let's kick things off, shall we?



Live Blog

Update at 7:07 p.m. ET: Intermission No. 1

One quarter down, and we're still 0-0. Why not mark the moment with another limerick?



It's supposed to be a big shootout?

You'd be forgiven for having doubts

A couple successes

Not too many messes

But so far, a big ol' scoring drought.



Update at 6:50 p.m. ET

One unsuccessful drive each, but the Patriots have emerged the worse for the exchange. A big run from Falcons running back Devonta Freeman gave Atlanta an advantage in field position, backing Tom Brady and co. up against their own end zone.

But the Patriots have begun chipping back toward center field on the strength of a few big throws. This is expected to be an issue all game for the Falcons, whose defense is not nearly as strong as its weapons on the offensive side of the ball.

Update at 6:30 p.m. ET

Well before fans and players packed the stadium in Houston, Pope Francis released a message for all the millions who would be watching the game.



"Great sporting events like today's Super Bowl are highly symbolic, showing that it is possible to build a culture of encounter and a world of peace. "By participating in sport, we are able to go beyond our own self-interest. And in a healthy way — we learn to sacrifice to grow in fidelity and respect the rules. "May this year's Super Bowl be a sign of peace, friendship and solidarity to the world."



Update at 6:22 p.m. ET

NPR's Tom Goldman is at the game, and he says one thing stands out immediately: "It's a PATRIOTS CROWD!" Attempts at starting up a pro-Falcons chant in the crowd have been petering out — only to bow beneath the loud roar of Pats fans in Houston's NRG Stadium, Tom notes.

