States Aim To Halt Sexual Abuse Of People With Intellectual Disabilities

Earlier this year, NPR reported that people with intellectual disabilities are victims of some of the highest rates of sexual assault. NPR found previously undisclosed government numbers showing that they're assaulted at seven times the rate of people without disabilities. Now states, communities and advocates, citing NPR's reporting, are making reforms aimed at improving those statistics.

In Pennsylvania, legislation passed the state House of Representatives earlier this month that would make it easier for people with intellectual disabilities to testify in court. The proposed law, introduced by Republican Rep. Garth Everett, would set out circumstances in which a judge could allow a person's testimony to be taken outside of a courtroom.

In Massachusetts, a proposed law would create a registry of abusive caregivers, even if the case isn't prosecuted. Currently, when an allegation of abuse emerges, a state agency investigates to see if the claim can be substantiated, but the names of alleged perpetrators are only made public if a prosecutor decides to take the case to trial. Advocates cited the NPR series in pushing for the law.

And in California, legislation was proposed — but ultimately stalled — that would have started a pilot program to give prosecutors extra money to devote more staff and more time to prosecute these cases.

These reforms are all aimed at making it easier for police and prosecutors to investigate cases and take them to trial. It can be difficult to do that, in part because people with intellectual disabilities may have difficulty speaking, remembering details or recalling a time sequence. One result: perpetrators often go unpunished, and are free to assault again.

In the U.S. Congress, legislation was introduced that would guarantee the continuation of existing federal funding to address the sexual assault of women with intellectual disabilities. The money is currently authorized in the Violence Against Women Act, which is set to expire at the end of this year. When Republican Rep. Ken Calvert of California introduced the CARE Act in April, he noted the NPR reporting and statistics: "It is absolutely shocking and disturbing that these individuals are targeted so often and I wholeheartedly believe we must do more to protect them."

Other proposals involve training people with intellectual disabilities themselves. Often, they didn't get sex education in schools, so they may have difficulty identifying abuse.

People with intellectual disabilities "live an isolated life and it makes you more likely to be victimized," says Jessica Oppenheim of the Arc of New Jersey, an advocacy group.

"Let's face it," she says, "Offenders are going to look for an easier target. And someone who doesn't feel they have the right to say anything, someone who may not understand what their rights are, someone who's not comfortable — or maybe is even afraid to say anything — makes for an easier target."

Now states, including Pennsylvania, Minnesota and Florida, are spending more money for trainings about healthy relationships and how to spot abuse. And groups that represent people with intellectual disabilities and people who teach classes about sexuality for people with disabilities are reporting new interest in trainings.

Earlier this month, the Arc of New Jersey called a state summit to consider reforms. About 50 people — state officials, prosecutors, parents, advocates and people who work in the disability field — gathered at the meeting in New Brunswick.

James Meadours, a man with an intellectual disability, came from Texas to deliver the keynote address. Meadours is a rape survivor who was featured in NPR's Abused and Betrayed series.

Meadours first started speaking to disability groups about a decade ago. Since NPR's series, Meadours has traveled around the country doing even more advocacy. He appears in a new public service announcement from 1in6, a national nonprofit that offers support to male survivors of sexual assault.

"If you be quiet," he said, "You cannot change things. But if you have a voice, you can change the world."

After Meadours spoke, the people in the room brainstormed ideas. Someone from each table stood up to report their recommendations.

Thomas Baffuto, the executive director of the Arc of New Jersey, said there was a "need for a hotline for folks with intellectual disabilities to not only report abuse and neglect but also get help and get connected to supports and services." And he suggested legislation that would require that students with disabilities get sex education in school. Often they are pulled from those classes to get other services, or because it's assumed they can't understand the discussion. "We think schools have to require more sex education, not less," Baffuto added.

Oppenheim, an attorney who runs the New Jersey Arc's criminal justice advocacy program, said the public needs to better understand that people with intellectual disabilities live and work in their neighborhoods and to respect their desire to be part of those communities.

One suggestion: "Essentially a public service campaign that we would call '#UsToo.'"



MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

A bitterly divided Supreme Court handed down its decision in a redistricting case today. It largely upheld the redrawing of congressional and state legislative maps in Texas. The ruling reversed lower court findings that an intent to discriminate against African-American and Hispanic voters tainted the way the maps were drawn. Here's NPR legal affairs correspondent Nina Totenberg.

NINA TOTENBERG, BYLINE: The Texas decision comes in a case that has lasted so long and is so complicated that even election experts find it daunting to discuss.

RICHARD PILDES: This was just such a mess.

JUSTIN LEVITT: It was a mess (laughter). There is no question it was a mess.

TOTENBERG: That's NYU law professor Richard Pildes followed by Loyola professor Justin Levitt. It's a mess because it has pingponged back and forth between two separate three-judge federal courts and the U.S. Supreme Court. The bottom line, though, is that even though the lower court ruled districts in and around Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio had been drawn to minimize minority voting power, the Supreme Court only agreed about one state legislative district. Indeed, Republican Governor Greg Abbott gleefully tweeted today, our legislative maps are legal; Democrats lost their redistricting and voter ID claims. If today's ruling were just about Texas, it would be important but not huge. The 5 to 4 decision, however, could have major repercussions.

Five years ago, the Supreme Court, by a similar 5 to 4 split, struck down a key provision of the 1965 Voting Rights Act. Back then, Chief Justice John Roberts downplayed the effect of that decision, noting that there are many other provisions of the law that give minority voters the right to sue if their voting rights are minimized. But election expert Rick Hasen of UC Irvine says those promises ring hollow after today's decision.

RICK HASEN: The court today seemed to minimize the chances that these remedies are going to be effective in future cases.

TOTENBERG: Calling the decision bold and audacious, Hasen says it will undoubtedly make voter suppression worse for minorities. And he says the language of the decision would seem to make it far more difficult to punish a recalcitrant state by putting it back under federal supervision for the next decade, a provision left intact by the Supreme Court five years ago.

HASEN: This decision is going to make it very, very difficult to put any state back under federal pre-clearance by setting a standard that puts a thumb on the scale that favors states by saying, you have to presume the good faith of the legislature.

TOTENBERG: Professor Levitt agrees.

LEVITT: What any other state can take from today's decision is that if I intend to discriminate, a court may nip and tuck a bit. But they're not going to undo what I've done wholesale.

TOTENBERG: Today's decision, written by Justice Samuel Alito, overruled the lower court's findings that some districts were drawn to suppress the minority vote. Alito said the lower court used the wrong standard in evaluating the districts, that it should have presumed the state acted in good faith rather than assuming that the new district lines were an extension of previous racial gerrymandering. Justices Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch concurred in the decision but noted that in their view, the Voting Rights Act does not apply at all to redistricting.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote a 46-page dissent lambasting the majority on behalf of the court's four liberals. The majority's disregard for both precedent and fact comes at a serious cost to our democracy, she said. It means that after years of litigation and undeniable proof of intentional discrimination, minority voters in Texas will continue to be underrepresented in the political process. Even though minorities now constitute a majority of the Texas population, she said, minority voters will cast their ballots this year and in 2020 knowing that, quote, "their vote has been burdened by the manipulation of district lines specifically designed to target their communities and minimize their political will."

Nina Totenberg, NPR News, Washington. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.