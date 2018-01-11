Spike in Flu-Related Calls Prompts REMSA To Take Precautions

By 5 hours ago

Credit Regional Emergency Medical Services Authority (REMSA)

In a recent two-week period, there were more than one thousand lab-confirmed cases of influenza in Washoe County. Due to the outbreak, the Regional Emergency Medical Services Authority, or REMSA, is experiencing record-breaking calls for service. Reno Public Radio’s Anh Gray reports, as a result, paramedics will be taking precautionary measures.

Earlier this week, REMSA had a 15% spike in respiratory-illness related calls compared to the same time last year. Spokesperson Adam Heinz says emergency dispatchers are notifying responders when the call could be related to the flu so precautions can be taken to minimize the spread of the virus.

“Many times that is wearing a gown, putting on a mask, obviously wearing gloves, and eye protection before they make contact with the patient, which can be a little intimidating," Heinz explains."But the purpose of that is to minimize exposure to our responders so that we can keep them healthy and they’re available which is a critical obviously infrastructure for the community.”

In just a 24-hour period earlier this week, REMSA received more than 250 total calls for service and transported nearly 200 of them. That’s a more than a 30% increase compared to the same time last year.

There have been seven flu-related deaths in the county since October.

Tags: 
REMSA
Regional Emergency Medical Services Authority
flu outbreak
influenza
Washoe County Health District

Related Content

REMSA Partners With Drone Company To Deliver Defibrillators In Emergencies

By Oct 16, 2017
Flirtey, REMSA

A Reno-based company will be launching the nation’s first drone defibrillator delivery service to increase the dismal odds of surviving a cardiac arrest. The survival rate is about one in 10. Reno Public Radio’s Anh Gray reports.

Washoe Sees Spike In Emergency Calls

By Apr 19, 2016
REMSA

In Washoe County, 911 calls and transports to care facilities, like the emergency room, usually peak in the summer during special events. But for some reason, there was a surge of requests for help on Monday, April 4 and emergency responders made more medical transports in one day than ever before. It seemed like a fluke at first, but then it happened again on April 7 with even more transports in one day, 178 to be exact.