Senate Majority Leader Lays Down Democratic Agenda

Democratic leaders in the Nevada Legislature are wasting no time in setting a progressive agenda.

Typically, lawmakers use the start of a new session to be sworn-in, take photos with family and pleasantly reacquaint themselves with fellow legislators. Partisanship is usually checked at the front door for the first day.

However, Majority Leader Aaron Ford of Las Vegas used the start of the 79 Legislative Session, this week, to lay down a Democratic agenda including efforts to increase the minimum wage, support traditional public education and reform the state's criminal justice system.

"Our Nevada Blueprint will serve as the lens in which we will analyze all legislation proposed in this chamber. It is the mandate we have in view of Nevada electing Democratic Chambers in the Legislature."

Many Republicans, including Senate Minority Leader Michael Roberson of Henderson, were taken aback by Ford's comments. In a statement, he called the message oddly partisan and says the Democratic leadership will not get everything it wants.