More Than 20 People Are Dead After A Mass Shooting On Las Vegas Strip

During a news briefing in Las Vegas, the sheriff's department reported more than 20 people were killed during an attack on a concert on the Strip. Two of the dead were off-duty police officers. More than 100 people were wounded.

Las Vegas Police via twitter confirmed one suspect is "down" after the shooting. Authorities tweeted that they don't believe there are anymore shooters.

During a news briefing, Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said officers confronted the suspect on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino across the street from the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival. Authorities say the man is dead. They did not release the suspect's name but said he is a local resident.

Lombardo said authorities were looking for the roommate of the dead suspect as a person of interest.

Authorities are urging people to stay away from the Strip at this time, and hotel guests have been ordered to shelter in place.

The Associated Press reports:



Concert-goers reported seeing muzzle flashes from the upper floors of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino across Las Vegas Boulevard from the country music festival and the sound of what they described as automatic gun fire Witnesses said they saw multiple victims as they fled the gunfire raining down on the concert venue. Some later huddled in the basement of the nearby Tropicana hotel-casino. Some officers took cover behind their vehicles while others carrying assault rifles ran into the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.



A Jason Aldean concert was underway at the time of the shooting. On social media, Aldean said he and his crew are safe.

In an Instagram post he called the shooting "beyond horrific."

It's estimated that 40,000 people were attending the Route 91 Harvest country music festival Sunday night.

Flights in an out of nearby McCarran International Airport had been temporarily halted, but some flights have resumed.

