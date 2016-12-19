Rural Nevada Tourism Gets Promotion Grants

By Dec 19, 2016
  • An image taken from the Tahoe Rim Trail.
    An image taken from the Tahoe Rim Trail.
    brewbooks / Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0

The Nevada Commission on Tourism has awarded more than $500,000 in grants to rural Nevada tourism organizations for marketing efforts. Our contributor Brook Bentley of the Northern Nevada Business Weekly reports.

The commission awarded funding to almost 90 separate marketing projects. They're all geared toward increasing overnight stays, which in turn, increases room tax revenue for the state. Many will also boost brand awareness for communities in rural Nevada.

These grants are awarded twice a year and don't come from the state's general fund. Instead, TravelNevada receives a portion of room tax revenue to use for its Rural Grants Program.

One recipient is the Tahoe Rim Trail Association which is getting $7,500 to construct the group’s new website. The actual trail is 165-miles around Lake Tahoe, a premiere outdoor destination and a key contributor to Nevada’s outdoor recreation economy.

Tags: 
Northern Nevada Business Weekly
Rural Nevada
tourism

Related Content

Reno Startup Develops Smartphone Stethoscope

By Brook Bentley & Annie Conway Dec 12, 2016
Annie Conway / NNBW

One Reno startup is making it possible for patients to convert their smartphone into a stethoscope in order to allow a doctor to remotely listen to their heart and lungs. Our contributor Brook Bentley of the Northern Nevada Business Weekly has this business profile.

Reno Business Owners React To Temporary Halt On New Overtime Rule

By Brook Bentley & Sally Roberts Dec 12, 2016
Blogtrepreneur / CC BY-SA 2.0

Many business owners in Northern Nevada had a bittersweet victory when a federal court recently placed a preliminary injunction on the Department of Labor’s new overtime rule. Our contributor Brook Bentley of the Northern Nevada Business Weekly reports.

Medical Marijuana Dispensary Replacing Vacant Reno Lot

By Nov 15, 2016
Brook Bentley

An empty lot in downtown Reno will soon house a locally-owned medical marijuana dispensary called Mynt. Our contributor Brook Bentley of the Northern Nevada Business Weekly has the story.