Rural Nevada Tourism Gets Promotion Grants

The Nevada Commission on Tourism has awarded more than $500,000 in grants to rural Nevada tourism organizations for marketing efforts. Our contributor Brook Bentley of the Northern Nevada Business Weekly reports.

The commission awarded funding to almost 90 separate marketing projects. They're all geared toward increasing overnight stays, which in turn, increases room tax revenue for the state. Many will also boost brand awareness for communities in rural Nevada.

These grants are awarded twice a year and don't come from the state's general fund. Instead, TravelNevada receives a portion of room tax revenue to use for its Rural Grants Program.

One recipient is the Tahoe Rim Trail Association which is getting $7,500 to construct the group’s new website. The actual trail is 165-miles around Lake Tahoe, a premiere outdoor destination and a key contributor to Nevada’s outdoor recreation economy.