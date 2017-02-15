Report: Immigrants Make Up 25 Percent Of Nevada's Workforce

By the end of last year, Nevada saw a 5.1 seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate, the lowest it’s been in nine years.

And according to a new study, immigrants in the state account for one-quarter of all that employment.

Reno Public Radio’s Noah Glick reports.

The economic impact of Nevada’s foreign-born population is significant, according to the latest report from financial website, WalletHub.

Jill Gonzalez is an analyst with the company. She says foreign-born workers make up more than 25 percent of the total workforce in the state, the fourth-highest rate in the nation.

“That means that Nevada is hugely reliant on immigrants here," she says. "That’s just the number of the workforce. We also looked at the foreign-born owned business that are generating jobs among total jobs. And it accounts for about five percent of total jobs here.”

Gonzalez says that while the immigrant workforce is strong, the number of foreign-born adults with bachelor’s degrees is at 19 percent, which ranks 49th overall.

You can view the full report on WalletHub's website.

