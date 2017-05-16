Rep. Amodei Defends Health Care Vote

Nevada’s Second District Congressman, Republican Mark Amodei, has received criticism for his support for the controversial GOP-backed American Heath Care Act. Reno Public Radio’s Paul Boger sat down with Congressman Amodei to talk about his support of the bill.

"It's not politically sexy," says Amodei. "I didn't make a deal to get my picture taken on Air Force One or get a free public lands bill. It's like, you've taken care of my issue I'll support it."

Amodei voted in favor of the American Health Care Act earlier this month after previously announcing that he had doubts the bill would protect Nevada who received health care under Medicaid expansion.