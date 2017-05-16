Rep. Amodei Defends Health Care Vote

Nevada’s Second District Congressman, Republican Mark Amodei, has received criticism for his support for the controversial GOP-backed American Heath Care Act. Reno Public Radio’s Paul Boger sat down with Congressman Amodei to talk about his support of the bill.

Rep. Mark Amodei

"It's not politically sexy," says Amodei. "I didn't make a deal to get my picture taken on Air Force One or get a free public lands bill. It's like, you've taken care of my issue I'll support it."

Amodei voted in favor of the American Health Care Act earlier this month after previously announcing that he had doubts the bill would protect Nevada who received health care under Medicaid expansion.

Tags: 
healthcare
Mark Amodei
ACA
american health care act
Republican

Related Content

Amodei Says Congress Is Considering Single-Payer Health Care

By May 11, 2017
Noah Glick

After voting last week in favor of the new Republican-backed health care law, Nevada U.S. Congressman Mark Amodei is offering another option for Congress to consider: single-payer health care.

Nev. Lawmakers Look To Make ACA State Law

By Apr 4, 2017
Paul Boger

An effort to renew the GOP’s controversial plan to replace the Affordable Care Act seems to be gaining little traction. Yet, Nevada officials are still worried that any changes to the nation's current health care laws could result in thousands of Nevadans losing their coverage. 

Rep. Amodei On Possible ACA Changes

By Feb 27, 2017

Nevada's two Congressional Republicans have been confronted by protestors seeking answers on where they stand on a variety of issues, but most especially the Affordable Care Act, which the GOP has vowed to repeal. However, Nevada's Second District Congressman Mark Amodei says lawmakers need to examine the health care law piece-by-piece and evaluate each issue independently. 

"Wiping the whole thing out and starting over again invites that whole roll-out disaster that we had with the ACA, websties are crashing and all that other sort of stuff," says Amodei.