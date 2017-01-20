Reno Teen Delivering Tedx Talk (With Video)

By 1 hour ago

Credit UNR

Ming Li Wu is a senior at the Davidson Academy and she'll be giving a talk at Saturday's Tedx event in Reno. It's a live, local version of the international Ted Talk program, which aims to share meaningful ideas through compelling speeches.

Wu met up with our News Director Michelle Billman to chat about her experience as a spoken word poet, which will play a large part in her talk. She shared some of her work as well. Let's take a listen. 

KUNR: Ming Li, thanks for joining me today.

Ming Li (ML): Thank you.

KUNR: You’re giving a talk on creating human connection through what you call ‘authentic vulnerability,’ and one way that you share and open up some of your personal vulnerabilities is through spoken word poetry. Can you explain what that art form entails?

ML: Sure, it’s a type of free verse performance poetry, so it’s meant to be read aloud or recited. It doesn’t have to have a certain meter or rhyme scheme, and it’s often about personal topics or social issues.

KUNR: And you actually have a poem to share with us today. Tell me a little bit about it.

ML: This poem is called T. I actually performed it at an event in Washington, D.C. last summer called “I, Too, Am America.” It’s part of the Brave New Voices competition. Here goes:

KUNR: That’s deeply personal.

ML: Yeah, a lot of my poetry is.

KUNR: Tell me what motivated you to write that and what you hope people get out of hearing that.

ML: I think this is kind of a scary time for a lot of queer people right now in America, and I wanted to help the general population understand that. I also wanted to express a lot of the emotions that I was feeling.

KUNR: You told me that spoken word poetry has transformed your life. Can you explain that transformation?

ML: Yeah. When I moved to Reno in eighth grade, I didn’t know anyone here and I was very shy. I go to the Davidson Academy and I was suddenly surrounded by a lot of very smart people, and I was like, ‘Oh, no. Maybe I should not say things because I might be wrong.’ My teachers actually got worried about me my first semester because I wasn’t talking in class and they thought something was wrong.

I spent a lot of time working on speaking up for the next couple years, and one of the things that has really helped me with that is performing poetry because you kind of get into a different head space when you’re up on stage. It’s a confidence booster, and I’ve been able, eventually, to translate that confidence into my daily life.

KUNR: Ming Li, thank you.

ML: Thank you.

Tags: 
poetry
literature
TEDx Reno

Related Content

Finding Voice In Verse At District Poetry Competition

By Julia Ritchey Feb 29, 2016
Julia Ritchey

  Poetry Out Loud is a national arts program that helps students build confidence through memorizing and performing verse in front of an audience. Last week, 15 students from area high schools competed in hopes of advancing to the state finals. Our reporter Julia Ritchey M-C'd the event and brings us this audio postcard of the top finalists.

Reno's New Poet Laureate

By Danna O'Connor Jan 30, 2015

Danna O'Connor chats with Gailmarie Pahmeier, Reno's first Poet Laureate.  There's an open house for Gailmarie at Sundance Books and Music, tomorrow, January 30th from 4-6pm.  Details at www.sundancebookstore.com 

New Memoir Explores Living In Great Basin Desert

By Christina Barr & Alan Deutschman Oct 21, 2016

A new book called Raising Wild: Dispatches From A Home In The Wilderness explores what it's like to live and survive in the Great Basin Desert.

It's a memoir by UNR English professor Mike Branch who lives with his wife and two daughters, well, in the middle of nowhere.

"We live together out in this remote area on a wildland interface where we've got lots of big crittters and big weather," Branch says. "We're at about 6,000 feet, so we've got high elevation conditions as well."

New Novel Explores Free Speech On College Campuses

By Alan Deutschman & Christina Barr Dec 13, 2016

Reno author Bourne Morris has a new novel coming out that examines the complex issue of allowing all free speech on college campuses, even if that speech could offend community members or potentially incite violence. 

Her previous books have explored other university issues, like binge-drinking, plagiarism and college policies on sexual assault.

Looking forward, Morris sees many other issues plaguing colleges across the country, including financial strains that are causing schools to hire more non-tenured faculty, ultimately creating tension with existing professors.