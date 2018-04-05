Reno Motivator Launches Women’s Entrepreneurial Development Center

A women's entrepreneurial development center recently launched in Reno. Our contributor Kaleb Roedel of the Northern Nevada Business Weekly has the details.

Inspire Reno features events for women's personal and professional growth. The organization also has a membership program with services like mentorships, cooperative work, and workshops.

Reno resident Susan Ackerman opened the center at the beginning of this year and has more than 50 memberships so far, along with a long waiting list. Women of all ages and stages of entrepreneurship can join.

The center is located in the Lora J. Knight House, a historic mansion-turned-office building hugging the Truckee River in downtown Reno.

For Reno Public Radio News, I'm Kaleb Roedel of the Northern Nevada Business Weekly.

To read the rest of this story, visit the Northern Nevada Business Weekly.