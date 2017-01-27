Reno Mayor Touts Positive Despite City Hall Turmoil

Reno leaders are hoping a positive message will help move the city past some of the turmoil caused by the sexual harassment allegations against former city manager Andrew Clinger.

Mayor Hillary Schieve spoke to a crowd of about 500 people Thursday evening, during her annual State of the City address.

In the hour-long speech, Schieve touted the city's accomplishments including removing blight from downtown, increasing funding for helping the homeless. She also mentioned the city's growing law enforcement with the addition of 19 new officers.

“When things get tough, you must take decisive action. It may hurt at first, but it’s an opportunity to take a new approach. Our city will be bringing in new vibrant leadership and foster a new culture that will lift Reno up for years to come.”

The mayor also announced that an e-commerce company named Zazzle will open its doors in Reno bringing 250 jobs to the area.