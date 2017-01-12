Reno Lawyer Challenges How City Handled Clinger Investigations

By Bob Conrad 1 hour ago

Reno attorney Mark Mausert issued a blistering rebuttal to the city’s handling of investigations into alleged misconduct of former City Manager Andrew Clinger. Our reporter Bob Conrad of ThisisReno has the story, which he has been following since last summer.

Credit Alexa Ard

Clinger resigned his position and has denied any wrongdoing. But Mausert took aim at the city’s actions and how two investigations into allegations against Clinger were conducted.

“You had this fractured, very, very hostile work environment and the first investigator repeatedly stated ‘that’s beyond the scope of my investigation.’ Well, that’s precisely what she should have been investigating,” says Mausert.

Mausert represents three women who have filed complaints against the city. Two of the women have since resigned, and the city paid more than $225,000 for the investigations.

City Attorney Karl Hall disputes Mausert's claims. He says that Mausert placed unreasonable demands on the city and interfered with the investigation.

Hall added that the city looks forward to defending itself in court.

Tags: 
Andrew Clinger
City of Reno
Reno City Council

Related Content

City of Reno Releases Investigation Report On Former Manager

By Dec 27, 2016
Alexa Ard

The City of Reno has released two investigation reports on misconduct allegations against former City Manager Andrew Clinger, which were made by three female employees. Our News Director Michelle Billman reports that the documents don't show evidence of sexual harassment, but they do highlight an unprofessional work environment.

Reno City Manager Andrew Clinger Resigns

By Sep 8, 2016
ThisisReno.com

Reno City Manager Andrew Clinger has resigned, effective October 9, amid allegations of professional misconduct including sexual harassment.

Reno Council Approves Up To $150K For Clinger Investigation

By Sep 7, 2016
ThisisReno.com

Reno City Council held a short special hearing Tuesday afternoon  to approve additional funds to investigate claims against City Manager Andrew Clinger. Our contributor Bob Conrad of ThisisReno has the story.