Reno Blood Bank Gets Surge Of Donors After Las Vegas Shooting

Nevadans woke up this morning to hear that the nation’s deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history took place in their state. And within hours, a blood bank in Reno had a line out the door. Reno Public Radio’s Anh Gray reports.

Dozens of people flocked to a United Blood Services center as soon as it opened. Skylar Noetzel is a student at the University of Nevada, Reno who’s resting alongside others who’ve just donated.

“A close friend of mine was actually injured and we hadn’t heard anything so my roommate and I just came out, and, because it was the only thing that we could really do up here, we wanted to help out in any way that we could," Noetzel says. "And I feel like right now is just the time for everyone to come together and not be divided based on political beliefs.”

Scott Edward is with United Blood Services. He say there’s usually an outpouring of community support after a tragedy, but more blood donations will be needed in the days and weeks ahead.